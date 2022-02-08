‘BJP is contesting under my leadership. I have faith party will give me chance to serve as CM again’

Leading the BJP campaign for the February 14 Assembly polls, there is a lot at stake for Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The BJP formed the government in the state after last-minute manoeuvring – followed by a series of defections — and Sawant, who took over after the death of the popular Manohar Parrikar, is up against not just the lingering Covid effects, anti-incumbency and internal dissension, but also high-voltage campaigns by new entrants AAP and TMC. Involved in campaigning across the state’s 40 constituencies, Sawant spoke to Mayura Janwalkar at his residence in Altinho, Panaji:

Is it right to say that Goa is immune to politics of religion or caste?

Politics of religion has never worked here. We believe in Sarva Dharma Samabhaav (All religions are equal), and that is how we have run the government. Even people have the same view here. We are the only state following a Uniform Civil Code. In this state no one has ever placed weightage on religion or caste. Votes are given for development.

But is the BJP having to work harder in the Catholic-dominated constituencies in Salcete (South Goa) and Bardez (North Goa) talukas?

I am confident the BJP will win most of the seats in Bardez. In Salcete, we will get a good number of seats. We have never differentiated between talukas in development work.

The Congress made its candidates take an oath promising not to defect, at a temple, church and dargah. Is the BJP planning this?

They have done this only to get votes… for votes from these religions. But people are wise… There is nothing more shameful than making a candidate take such a pledge. This shows the party has no faith in them. How are people expected to trust them? We don’t need to take any pledge. We are not going to split anybody’s MLAs. We will get a full majority.

The Congress has said the anti-defection law needs to be strengthened.

Even I think so. It will be very good.

The BJP has now been in power for a decade in Goa. How worried are you about anti-incumbency?

After ruling for 10 years, any party will face anti-incumbency. But our work, development, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, which we have converted to Swayampurna Goa, has helped us reach every village in Goa. We will definitely beat anti-incumbency and go two steps ahead.

The Congress and TMC have said they will cancel the three linear projects cutting through the Mollem National Park executed by the BJP government.

Those wanting to scrap these projects should first make their vision for Goa over the next 25 years clear. There is one road accident death every day… If the national highway is built, every day we will save one life. This is very important. But development in a sustainable manner is also important. The Tanmar Power line project is required for power supply. About the railway double tracking, that is before the Supreme Court.

The Opposition has repeatedly attacked you over Covid management in the second wave and shortage of oxygen at the Goa Medical College.

The quantity of oxygen that needed to be supplied at the time was supplied. The Opposition makes allegations because that is all they know to do.

You shelved your Goa Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill after opposition. Is there a need for such a Bill?

People who have been living in Goa before 1972 have been surveyed but still don’t have ownership of their land. The Bill was an attempt to help Goans get ownership of land. But I think the name of the Bill created unrest… otherwise the intention was very good. If we feel the need for a fresh Bill for smooth regularisation of houses built 40-50 years ago on different types of land, we will take people into confidence and bring such a Bill.

Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal and former CM Laxmikant Parsekar are contesting independently. How do you see their decision to leave the BJP?

They will be able to answer this question better, but I think for a leader like Parsekar to take such a decision is wrong. And Utpal Parrikar’s decision is unfortunate. He should not have taken it for his political career.

The BJP has given tickets to family members of leaders. How do you defend the anti-dynasty stand of the party?

Jennifer Monserrate was already an MLA and that is why she was given a ticket (apart from her husband). (As for) tickets to Mr and Mrs Vishwajit Rane… senior (Pratap Singh) Rane was the sitting MLA from there (Poriem) and that is why the ticket was given (to Deviya Rane).

Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar’s wife Savitri is contesting as an Independent.

She should not have contested. The senior leadership and other party members have spoken to him about this.

The Opposition space is crowded this election. Who is your main opponent, and what difference will players like AAP and TMC make?

We have different opponents in different constituencies. AAP and TMC are here because they want to become national parties. They will make no difference to us.

Your former allies like the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have said the BJP has a ‘use and throw’ policy.

The BJP is a national party and its mantra is Rashtra Pratham, Rajya Pratham and Lok Pratham (Nation first, state first and people first). The parties that had allied with us did not feel the same way, and that is why we had to remove them (from the government) at that time (2019)… This (the allegations) will have no effect on the BJP.

This is the first time you are leading the election campaign as CM of Goa. How different is this election for you?

I have to travel the whole state, I am finding little time to spend in my own constituency. But I am sure people will elect me again with a big margin. People have given us a very good response everywhere. Of course, travelling in 40 constituencies is a big responsibility in addition to the administrative work. But with the help of our central leadership, I am sure we will come back to power.

If the BJP returns, are you certain you will be CM again?

The party is contesting this election under my leadership. I have faith that my party will give me the opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister once again and the party has declared that too.