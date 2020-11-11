BJP conspires to win elections: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party has highest number of seats in the Legislative Council

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in a conspiracy to win elections.“The BJP is weakening democracy by indulging in arrogant monopolistic politics. Still, the BJP conspires to win elections. The SP will start a movement to save democracy by including people from all walks of life,” Yadav said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

The former chief minister alleged the BJP was weakening democratic institutions. “They have no regard for public opinion. They are conspiring to lower the morale of the people. Elections can only be fair and independent when they are transparent. The BJP has made elections controversial and unbelievable. With awareness from people and support from them, the fight to save democracy will continue,” he added.

The SP leader tore into the Yogi Adityanath government in the state for “increase in crime in the state”.

“The real face of the BJP government in UP is being exposed now. Crime and criminals are increasing. They are fearless as they have patronage from the government. The problems faced by innocent people, farmers, poor and youths have increased,” Yadav said in an address to party workers in Lucknow.

The SP president said the youth and farmers were the worst-hit during the BJP government’s rule. “The interests of the farmers have been hit by three new laws and they are angry. They are not being heard,” he added.

Lallu: Hope to better performance in future

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told The Indian Express that the party hopes to do better in future elections. “We have come second in two seats and have defeated the SP and the BSP in those seats. This proves that people of UP see us as a reliable Opposition party. We hope to improve our performance in future polls,” he added.

