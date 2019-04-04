BJP, Congress leader come to blows at Surat Collector’s office

Leaders and workers of the Congress and the BJP, including women, came to blows at the entry gate of Surat district Collector office at Athwalines on Wednesday when both party candidates reached to file their nominations. Women from both parties complained that they were molested and their clothes were torn off. Thursday is the last day of filing nominations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 23 in a single phase.

Both the parties had made representations against each other to the Surat Police Commissioner and demanded strict actions, though no FIR has been filed yet.

The Congress on Wednesday night declared Ashok Adhevada as their party candidate from the Surat Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming polls, while BJP had repeated its sitting woman MP Darshana Jardosh.

On Thursday, Congress party leaders and workers headed by Surat city Congress candidate Ashok Adhevada took out a rally from Hira Baug in Varachha to reach Surat district collector’s office to file the nomination form.

Both candidates took out rallies till the collectorate in the afternoon.

Some eyewitnesses had claimed that when the BJP leaders’ rally reached the Surat district collector office, the police staff posted at the entry gate stopped the supporters and allowed only eight leaders, including BJP candidate Darshana Jardosh, Union minister Purshottam Rupala, Surat West seat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala, and state minister Kishor Kanani, for the nomination process.

Adhevada was also allowed to take inside the same number of leaders, which included Surat city Congress president Babubhai Rayka, senior Congress leader Kadir Pirzada, leader of Opposition with Surat Municipal Corporation Pappan Togadiya.

Both the party workers present on the main gate chanted slogans against each other. The situation took a turn for the worse after a heated exchange of words took place between women workers, which later extended to male workers and finally escalated into a fist fight between both the party workers.

Meanwhile, the police tried to bring the situation under control even as women workers from both parties complained that their clothes were torn by rival party workers and that they were also beaten up.

After this incident, workers from both parties reached the police commissioner’s office and made representations.

Sources said that five women leaders and workers of Congress party were injured and their clothes were torn off. The injured ones, including Congress party councillor from ward no. 18 Kapila Patel, Surat city Mahila Congress party leader Meghna Patel, and three Seva Dal women councillors, who went to New civil hospital for treatment.

Talking to The Indian Express, leader of Opposition with SMC Pappan Togadiya said, “The BJP leaders have torn clothes of Congress party women leader and this shows their ideology. They have manhandled women workers on the main road in front of the public and beat our workers. We will not tolerate it and we will file a complaint.”

Surat city BJP general secretary Matansinh Atodariya said, “We were inside in the collector office and learnt that such incident had taken place on the main gate between the party workers of both political parties. We reached the spot and separated both the party workers. One of our woman workers has bruises while another’s gold chain and other things had gone missing in the free hand fight. Our leaders have gone to Surat police commissioner office for representations.”