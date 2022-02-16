BJP, Congress confident of majority in Goa; AAP says will trump both

With fate of all candidates having been sealed in EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition alliance are both hopeful of securing a majority in the next Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is equally exuding confidence.

Polling was held in Goa on Monday. The ruling BJP is challenged by an alliance of the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP). The AAP, which drew a blank in the 2017 polls, is contesting in the state for the second time.Votes will be counted on March 10.

The BJP is talking of improving its tally from 13 (in 2017) to 22. The party’s campaign slogan has been “Baavisant Baavis plus (22 plus in 2022)”. The Congress on the other hand says winning up to 26 seats “won’t be a surprise”.

“According to the assessment we have made, the BJP will win less than 10 seats and the people of Goa have decisively voted for the Congress-GFP alliance that will form the next government,” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday. “We have received feedback that Goenkars have not allowed their vote to be split (by other parties).”

Former CM and leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly, Digambar Kamat took a jibe on the BJP, saying “Those who say Baavisant Baavis plus (22 plus in 2022) smell of arrogance.” Of the 17 MLAs who were elected on a Congress ticket in 2017, Kamat is the only MLA who contested this election on Congress ticket. Speculation is rife he may again become CM if Congress forms government.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in 2017, winning 17 seats. But the BJP stitched up a government in coalition with GFP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Independents.

AICC Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said: “I am very confident people will give Congress- GFP the opportunity to serve for next five years. People gave us love and encouraged us and they have also taught us a lesson. They have told us that the Congress should change itself, correct itself and we heard them.”

But the BJP says the high turnout of voters will help the party. The state recorded 79 per cent turnout in the single-phase election to the 40-member Assembly. “I can confidently say that the BJP will rule Goa for the third time. We are still firm on Baavisant Baavis plus (22 plus in 2022) and the BJP will surely gain from the high voter turnout. Let anyone say anything. We will 100 per cent get a majority,” Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said on Monday.

He backed his claim by recounting the party’s performance in various polls held since 2019. “We won the municipal elections, the Zila Parishad elections, bypolls, and one Lok Sabha seat. Each time we were underestimated but we won,” Tanavade said.

But the AAP is undaunted. It says its CM candidate Amit Palekar will be the state’s next Chief Minister. “AAP has been working on the ground for the last five years, and our members have been very active during the last one and a half years because of the pandemic. I believe Goans have acknowledged our work and voted for AAP,” party’s state convener Rahul Mhambre said on Tuesday.