BJP says confident of return to power in four states, ‘impressive’ showing in Punjab

As Assembly elections in five states are drawing to a close, the BJP on Saturday said it would return to power in four states and have an impressive performance in Punjab, and expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare and development initiatives have been a hit with the people in these states.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the way the Modi-led government intervened to get the stranded Indians out of war-hit Ukraine also would have its impact on the BJP’s electoral prospects.

According to Shah, the central government had started its preparation to bring back the Indians early. “The advisory was issued on Feb 15 itself,” he said.

Teams with officials speaking local languages were sent to all four neighbouring countries (of Ukraine)—Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia—to make arrangements, he said. “By March 4, 16,000 people were assisted to cross the border, 13,000 have returned to India, and in the coming days 16 more flights will bring back others too.” the senior BJP leader said.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of campaigning for the last phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Shah and party chief JP Nadda asserted that the programmes initiated by the Centre and brought to people by chief Ministers had brightened the party’s chances of returning to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

In Punjab, where the BJP contested polls along with small allies such as former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress, the party’s performance “will be better than expected”, according to Nadda. Shah added that it did not mean that the BJP would not form the government in Punjab.

Stating that the BJP’s campaign had been “scientifically organised and smooth”, both leaders said the party could see the “popularity of PM Modi at its peak on the ground”. They claimed that while the law and order situation under Yogi Adityanath’s rule in Uttar Pradesh had been an advantage for the BJP, the “empowerment of women, youths, Dalits and other weaker sections” also bolstered the party’s chances. Shah said the BJP rule had “finished the three demons—dynastic politics, caste politics and appeasement politics—in the state”.