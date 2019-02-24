BJP clueless about city candidate, Congress against outsiders, Sena stands by Barne

The Pune unit of the BJP has indicated that the party was not in favour of fielding sitting MP Anil Shirole from Pune and was struggling to find another candidate.

Shirole has not been actively campaigning in the city, giving rise to speculations that he might be replaced by the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

BJP city president Yogesh Gogawale told The Indian Express on Saturday, “I can’t tell you who our candidate is… it is decided by our central committee… the candidate is decided primarily on the basis of people’s perception, organisational connect and performance in the past four-and-a-half years”.

He refused to comment on Shirole’s performance during his term in Parliament, saying, “You should ask Shirole this question…”. He also didn’t comment on speculation that Shirole was likely to be replaced. “I can’t answer this question… ask me about the PMC budget or any other issue. But this question should be posed to the city MP,” said Gogawale.

Asked whether he was happy with Shirole’s performance, Gogawale said, “I am not an examiner, I am not a supervisor, I am not an invigilator …Me kahi sangho shakat nahi (I can’t tell you anything).”

Shirole did not respond to calls and his assistant said the MP was busy meeting people.

Denying that the BJP has stopped campaigning in Pune city, Gogawale said, “BJP’s Pune unit has already launched its campaign and its organisational work for the election. It is wrong to say that we are not campaigning.” He didn’t specify which candidate the party was campaigning for, saying, “We are campaigning for our party… Have you heard about any name being finalised for any constituency in Pune district? This decision will be taken by the party leadership after the elections are announced”.

The names of District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, Sanjay Kakade and even actress Madhuri Dixit have been suggested as likely candidates from Pune city. Kakade, however, has reportedly met both NCP and Congress leaders recently.

While the BJP’s Pune unit seems clueless about who its candidate is, leaders of city Congress are uneasy after the names of BJP leader Sanjay Kakade and Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad started doing the rounds as likely candidates from the party. On Friday, top party leaders visited the city and met the aspirants, who opposed the idea of fielding “outsiders” from Pune Lok Sabha seat. Top Congress leaders like Prithviraj Chavan, Harshavardhan Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam met the aspirants.

“These three leaders conveyed their views to the party screening committee, which will announce the name of the Congress candidate in Delhi on Monday,” said Congress city spokesperson Ramesh Iyer.

The Congress city unit has sent seven names to the state parliamentary committee. “The state panel then sent three names — Mohan Joshi, Abhay Chhajed and Arvind Shinde,” said Iyer.

Congress leader Ulhas Pawar, whose name was proposed by the city unit along with other six names, is not happy with the shortlisted names and has expressed his disappointment to Chavan and other senior leaders.

The parliamentary constituencies of Pune, Baramati and Shirur, and half of Maval, are part of Pune district.

The Shiv Sena’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit on Saturday made it clear that its Maval candidate, Shrirang Barne, will not be replaced, and neither will the seat be handed over to the BJP. “We have been winning the Maval seat for years. Our strength in Maval Lok Sabha constituency is equal to that of BJP. Shrirang Barne’s name was announced by our party president at a meeting held in the city a few months ago, and that name is final,” said Yogesh Babar, president of Shiv Sena’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit.

A few corporators close to MLA Laxman Jagtap, whose rivalry with Barne is well known, had earlier met Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to protest against Barne’s candidature.

“Sena has not received any such proposal from BJP. It is the internal matter of the party,” said Babar.

Babar said they have not seen any protests about the choice of candidate for Shirur constituency. “Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil has won the seat thrice and is heading for a fourth victory,” he said.

BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, however, refuted reports about the party seeking the Shirur seat from the Shiv Sena. “We met the CM and told him that in case the BJP fields a candidate, we are capable of ensuring his victory. Otherwise, we will work whole-heartedly for an alliance candidate. Whoever is fielded, we will ensure his victory,” said Landge.