BJP close to forming govt in Haryana with rebels’ support

The BJP is close to forming government in Haryana with the backing of Independent candidates after three rebel MLAs pledged their support on Friday.

BJP rebels Dharampal Gonder, Nayan Pal Rawat and Sombir Sangwan — all of whom won as Independents — met party working president J P Nadda at his residence in New Delhi.

BJP leader Jawahar Yadav told news agency PTI: “These three Independent MLAs reached J P Nadda’s house with an intention to extend support to the BJP government.”

Rakesh Daulatabad, an Independent who won from Badshahpur constituency, is also meeting Nadda, he said.

“We have come here to extend our support to the Khattar government in Haryana,” Rawat, an Independent MLA from Prithla constituency.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is New Delhi to meet the party leadership, said he was “optimistic” of a second term. Party sources told The Indian Express that the oath-taking ceremony could be held as early as this evening.

With the BJP falling six short of an absolute majority, it sought the support of six party rebels and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala’s estranged brother Ranjit Chautala and Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda.

The six BJP rebels who won as Independents were Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithla, Randhir Singh Gollan from Pundri, Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur, Sombir Sangwan from Dadri, Balraj Kundu from Meham and Dharampal Gonder from Nilokheri.

On Thursday, Ranjit and Kanda took a chartered flight to reach New Delhi after the results. Incidentally, Kanda’s brother Govind Kanda lost to Ranjit, who was denied a Congress ticket and contested as an Independent, by 19,431 votes in Rania.

After meeting with the BJP leaders, Kanda Thursday told news agency ANI that “all Independent candidates” agreed to back the BJP.

“All Independent candidates have extended their unconditional support to BJP. My father was associated with RSS since 1926,fought 1st general elections of the country after Independence on Jansangh ticket,” he said.

However, unconfirmed reports claim that the BJP might not need the support of Kanda if all its rebel MLAs come around and support the party. Khanda’s inclusion is bound to raise eyebrows as a former air hostess with MDLR airlines, which he owned, committed suicide after accusing him of harassment. He was arrested in 2012 in the case while serving as Home Minister in the then Congress-led state government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In March, 2014 Delhi High Court dropped the sexual exploitation charges against Kanda and he was released on bail. He is still facing trial in the case besides a number of cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.