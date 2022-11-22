BJP chief Nadda terms Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as one intended to divide India

National president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J P Nadda Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Congress’ cross-country march ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi terming it to be a facade for its ‘Bharat Todo’ (translated as Dividing India) agenda as it had sided with those who chanted slogans against the hanging of terror accused Afzal Guru and India. Nadda also called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a party of “banners” that would “lose money deposits in all 67 seats of Himachal Pradesh and also in Gujarat” in the upcoming polls.

BJP candidate Jetha Ahir, who is also the deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly, said that the BJP would “send a naked Kejriwal back to Delhi”.

Speaking at an election rally at Shehra in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district where Ahir is the BJP candidate, Nadda took a dig at the Congress party for organising a ‘Bharat Jodo’ rally after being part of an alleged anti-India sloganeering on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Referring to a 2016 incident on the JNU campus in New Delhi, Nadda alleged that when Congress did not respect former deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united the nation, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave due respect to the leader by building his statue.

“Now I am told Rahul Gandhi has finally arrived to campaign in Gujarat. Der aaye durust aaye (Better late than never). But only they know if they are doing a ‘Bharat Jodo’ or ‘Bharat Todo,” he said.

Reminding the people about the prolonged delay in hanging Afzal Guru, the mastermind in the 2001 Parliament attack, when the Congress was in power, Nadda said, “They (Congress) are people who say ‘Afzal hum sharminda hain tere kaatil zinda hain’, (translated as Afzal we are ashamed your killers are alive). They rue the hanging of Afzal, who was given capital punishment by the Supreme Court, and whose clemency petition was rejected by the then President Pranab Mukherjee.”

“Rahul Gandhi stands with such people in JNU and in that same event there were also slogans that said ‘Bharat tere honge tukde tukde inshallah inshallah’ (translated as ‘India, you will be chopped into pieces’).”

Nadda came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for walking along with Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Andolan activist. “Who is he (Gandhi) roaming with? Medha Patkar? Do you know who she is? She is the one, who stood against Gujarat and delayed the completion of the Sardar Sarovar project for 15 years by orchestrating mindless protests. Instead of protecting the rights of the poor, she created obstacles in the raising of the height of the dam,” the BJP president said.

Nadda said that today the dam is complete and the water is reaching Saurashtra and filling up 115 dams and providing 24 hours water to the people there. “After Modi became the Prime Minister, in 17 days, he gave permission to raise the dam by 17 metres. Do you want to vote for people who suppress the voice of Gujarat and are opposed to development?” he asked.

The Gujarat assembly elections are slated to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.