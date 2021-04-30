BJP candidate’s vehicle vandalised, TMC claims villagers drove him away

State minister and the TMC’s Bolpur candidate Chandranath Sinha claimed that villagers drove away Ganguly as he was trying to influence voters and foment trouble. (Representational)

Polling in Birbhum was peaceful on Thursday except for an attack on BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly’s vehicle in the district’s Illambazar area.

Clashes erupted between the Opposition party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers who were accused of attacking Ganguly’s car with bamboos and sticks — beaking the vehicle’s windshield — while it was passing through villages in Illambazar. The candidate escaped unhurt. The police said two people were injured in the violence.

“The TMC has become desperate to cling on to power and that’s why it is orchestrating such attacks. People are being threatened not to venture out of their homes. I went there to ensure that they come and vote for whichever party they want. But the TMC is resorting to violence as the party is scared of losing the elections,” said Ganguly.

State minister and the TMC’s Bolpur candidate Chandranath Sinha claimed that villagers drove away Ganguly as he was trying to influence voters and foment trouble.

“People came out in protest as the BJP candidate tried to influence them. He is the one who tried to disrupt peace by provoking the people. Polling has been peaceful in Bolpur,” he added. Following the incident, the Election Commission (EC) sought a report from the district administration.

Meanwhile, polling was peaceful in Bolpur and Santiniketan, where voters were seen maintaining social distancing at booths.

‘What about negative Covid reports of CAPF?’

The TMC on Thursday wrote to the EC about “inadequacies” in the panel’s directions regarding vote counting day on May 2. A delegation led by TMC MP Saugata Roy submitted a memorandum on the counting process at the CEO’s office in Kolkata. “The EC informed that all counting agents and candidates should be tested for Covid-19 but no such instructions are there for polling agents/central forces. This is what we wanted to point out,” Roy told reporters. (Express News Service)