BJP names 148 candidates for last four phases in Bengal, Mukul Roy back in fray after 20 years

(From left to right) Rahul Sinha, Mukul Roy, Rudranil Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul. (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday named candidates for 148 of 159 West Bengal Assembly seats which will poll in the last four phases. The list includes heavyweights such as national vice-president Mukul Roy, senior leader Rahul Sinha, sitting MP Jagannath Sarkar, former BJP MLA Samik Bhattacharya as well as Trinamool turncoats Sabyasachi Dutta, Shilbhadra Dutta, Jitendra Tiwari, Sunil Singh and Subhrangshu Roy (Mukul’s son), among others.

Actor Rundranil Ghosh, who recently joined the saffron brigade, has been fielded from the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata, which is currently held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool supremo decided to contest from Nandigram this time, leaving her home constituency to senior leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, actor Parno Mitra and popular Bengali folk singer Asim Sarkar were also named candidates in the last four phases.

Mukul Roy, who unsuccessfully contested 2001 Assembly polls on a Trinamool ticket, will return to electoral battle after 20 years from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in Nadia district.

Jagannath Sarkar will contest the Santipur seat in Nadia district, while former BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha will enter the fray from Habra in North 24 Parganas district. Samik Bhattacharya will contest from Rajarhat-Gopalpur.

The party is yet to announce its candidates in 11 seats in the last four phases and 8 nominees in the fourth phase of polling which is scheduled on April 10.