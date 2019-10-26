BJP candidate wins, but party loses ground in Mumbai’s Versova

After every two or three of rounds of counting for the Versova Assembly seat, the leading candidate would change on Thursday. Between BJP’s incumbent MLA Bharati Lavekar, Congress’ Baldev Khosa and Shiv Sena rebel candidate Rajul Patel, the contest was close enough to confuse supporters, whether or not to bring out their stock of firecrackers. It was Lavekar who eventually emerged victorious but with a poorer winning margin than 2014.

Lavekar’s vote share dipped from 41.9 per cent in 2014 to 33.9 per cent (41,057 votes). Both Khosa and Patel ate into her votes with Khosa’s vote share growing from 22,784 in 2014 to 35,871. Patel trailed close with 32,706 votes.

An analysis of the voting trend at Versova in Mumbai North West indicated that while slum population voted for Patel, known for her ground work as a corporator, and Muslims voted for Congress in large numbers, Lavekar took lead from upscale areas of Lokhandwala and Versova where residential societies came out in her support.

Versova, which witnessed 1.2 lakh turnout this time, had been a Congress bastion until 2014 when BJP swept this seat along with adjoining constituencies in Mumbai North West.

This time, while Goregaon and Andheri West saw huge winning margins for BJP minister Vidya Thakur (48,907) and party candidate Ameet Satam (18,962), Versova has shown a reversal trend. Lavekar barely scrapped through with a lead of just 5,186 votes towards the final rounds of counting.

“Last time, MNS got 14,508 votes, this time it only managed 5,037. These votes have gone to Patel who enjoyed local Sena cadre’s support,” a supporter of Patel said. He said she contested the election because people were fed up with Lavekar. “I was hopeful of taking a lead. I was getting internal support from various other political outfits.”

Several Muslim votes from Behrambaug, Gulshan Nagar and Qureshi Nagar, which had swayed to BJP in 2014, returned to the Congress fold this time. But Patel also cut into the Muslim vote bank. Versova has 1.01 lakh Muslim voters.

Lavekar was also facing stiff resistance from within BJP ranks, which dented her vote share. “Now that I have been re-elected, I want to complete pending development works. I want to make ‘Smart Versova’,” she said.

Rebels gave sitting MLAs a tough fight in two of Mumbai North West seats. In Andheri East too, rebel Murji Patel was in close contest with Sena’s sitting MLA Ramesh Latke. Latke eventually took lead, winning by 16,965 votes. Congress came third.