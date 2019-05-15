BJP candidate, kin booked for attack on UP Congress MLA Aditi Singh

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh suffered minor injuries after her convoy was allegedly attacked by a group of people in the district on Tuesday. Aditi blamed BJP’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh, and his brother for the attack. Dinesh Pratap is contesting against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Aditi said she came under attack when she and some district panchayat members were on their way to the district panchayat office where voting was to take place following a no-confidence motion against panchayat chairman Awadhesh Singh, brother of Dinesh Pratap.

Minutes before the attack on Aditi, another Congress leader and panchayat member, Rakesh Awasthi, was allegedly assaulted by the same group. He was also on his way to cast his vote at the panchayat office. Sources said Awasthi suffered injuries on the legs and hands and was being treated at a hospital.

Harchandpur Police booked six persons, including Dinesh Pratap and Awadhesh, and seven unidentified people on various charges, including attempt to murder, based on Awasthi’s complaint. The police complaint also mentioned the alleged attack on the MLA and others, sources said.

Voting was cancelled on Tuesday as none of the total 52 district panchayat members could reach the office by 11.45 am, said Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Ram Abhilakh.

Aditi told The Indian Express that she was accompanied by a few district panchayat members. A group of miscreants targeted their vehicles by pelting stones near a toll plaza at Harchandpur, said the MLA. She also claimed that the vehicles overturned.

BJP’s Rae Bareli district president Ram Dev Pal denied Aditi’s allegations. “It is surprising that no occupants of the three ‘overturned’ cars suffered serious injuries. There seems to be no eyewitness. Everything appears to be manipulated only to malign the image of the district administration and BJP,” Pal said.