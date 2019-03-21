The BJP Thursday announced its first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, the seat he represents in Parliament, and BJP president Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar in place of veteran leader L K Advani. Senior party leader J P Nadda released the list at a press conference Thursday.

Union minister and fiery leader Smriti Irani will reprise her electoral battle with Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, where she had lost to him in 2014. Click here for more election stories

Full list: BJP candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The BJP also renominated Union ministers V K Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Kiren Rijiju, D V Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo from Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Arunachal West, Bengalore North and Asansol, respectively. They had won from the same seats in 2014. The party announced names of its 28 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and dropped six incumbent MPs, including Union minster Krishna Raj from Shahjahanpur and Scheduled Caste (SC) Commission head and Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria.

It has renominated former cine star Hema Malini from Mathura.

