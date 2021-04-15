BJP candidate ‘attacked’, TMC asks why was he allowed to hold bike rally

A bike rally, led by BJP’s Baranagar candidate Parno Mittra, was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters on Wednesday afternoon as campaigning for the fifth phase came to an end.

“Our procession was attacked in a planned manner. Every day, TMC workers were trying to disrupt our campaign by chanting the ‘go back’ slogan. However, we never responded to their provocation. Today, was the last day of the campaigning and TMC supporters attacked our people. Several of them were beaten up badly. They even tried to attack me and my vehicle,” said Mittra.

“It was a peaceful rally. There were no central forces,” Mittra added.

However, the TMC denied that its supporters were behind the alleged attack and hit out at the BJP for holding an “illegal” bike rally. The party also claimed that one of its woman leaders was injured by BJP workers.

“The BJP has been instigating people in the area. When bike rallies are not allowed, then how could BJP be holding one. In the last 10 years, I have never been to a police station. But today I will go and register my complaint,” said TMC MLA Tapas Roy, who is seeking re-election from Baranagar.

“The BJP is doing a drama because they have realised that they will be defeated in the elections,” he added.

Police said trouble began as the motorcycle rally was passing by Satin Sen Nagar in the constituency following altercations between the TMC and BJP. Several workers of both parties sustained injuries.

Both the TMC and BJP hit the streets following the incident and entered into a scuffle with police. BJP workers blocked BT Road in protest and filed a complaint at Baranagar police station. The party also filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

On the other hand, senior TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Tapas Roy took to the street to protest against the BJP holding the bike rally, and accused police of “inaction”. Voting will take place in Baranagar on April 17.