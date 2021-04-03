BJP candidate assaulted while campaigning in Diamond Harbour

The police have arrested two people for the assault. Haldar, along with his supporters, has been admitted to a hospital.

The BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour constituency was Friday assaulted along with his supporters in South 24 Parganas district where he was campaigning for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Dipak Haldar had recently jumped ship from the TMC to the saffron party, which blamed his former party for the assault. TMC, meanwhile, alleged that “in-fighting” was behind the Friday morning incident.

The police have arrested two people for the assault. Haldar, along with his supporters, has been admitted to a hospital.

Sources said the BJP candidate was campaigning in Haridebpur area of district when his supporters got involved in an argument with a few people.

“Dipak Halder and his supporters were allegedly assaulted with sticks following a verbal duel with a few people. Two persons have been arrested,” said a senior police officer of the district.