Gujarat bypolls: BJP candidate Alpesh declares properties worth Rs 2.26 crore

Properties of OBC leader Alpesh Zala (Thakor), who is contesting for the Radhanpur assembly by-election on a BJP ticket, have increased from Rs 1.30 crore in 2017 to Rs 2.26 crore in 2019. The amount includes properties of his wife and two dependent children.

In 2017, Thakor had contested from the same seat on a Congress ticket. He was elected to Gujarat Assembly while defeating BJP candidate Lavingji Thakor. In his affidavit which was filed along with his nomination papers in 2017, Thakor had disclosed his movable properties worth Rs 93.88 lakhs, whereas he declared immovable properties worth Rs 37 lakhs and financial liabilities of Rs 4.60 lakh.

In July this year, Thakor had resigned as Congress MLA and joined BJP with several allegations against the Congress leadership. Thakor filed his nomination papers on Monday and has been given a ticket by BJP on the same Radhanpur constituency in the by-election.

In his affidavit accompanying the nomination papers, Thakor has declared movable and immovable properties worth around Rs 2.26 crore. His movable properties run into Rs 1.31 crore, whereas the immovable properties are worth Rs 94.90 lakhs. He has also declared financial liabilities worth Rs 1.64 lakh.

Notably in 2017, Alpesh did not list a single pending criminal case against him in which the court has framed charges. In 2019, he has listed six such criminal cases against him.