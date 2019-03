BSP CHIEF Mayawati Friday targeted BJP leaders for adding “chowkidar” to their names on Twitter and called the move a “fashion”. She tweeted that the move is intended to “appease people and was “denigrating” constitutional posts.

Advertising

She tweeted, “BJP leaders are free to do whatever they want & amuse themselves as they wish but in the process they should not insult country & denigrate constitutional post in any way. Let DM, CM & PM remain as per the provision of the constitution. They can do chowkidari after losing polls.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “BJP leaders are scrambling to declare themselves chowkidar for appeasement but people like UP CM are in quandary; remain jansevak/Yogi or became chowkidar. They are free for any fashion but must be committed to constitution & rule of law, this is what people of the country want.”

BJP leaders are free to do whatever they want & amuse themselves as they wish but in the process they should not insult country & denigrate constitutional post in any way. Let DM, CM & PM remain as per the provision of the constitution. They can do chowkidari after losing polls. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 22, 2019

Reacting to the tweets, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is among the BJP leaders who added chowkidar to their names on Twitter, said that being a yogi and a sanyasi, he is the chowkidar of religion, and being the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he is the chowkidar of the people and the Constitution.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath wrote, “People who were involved in loot of resources of the state… People who had established records in corruption… It is understandable that they will be the most troubled by the chowkidar becoming alert. The people of the state should be careful of these corrupt people.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh hit back at the BJP after the party slammed SP’s Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav for calling the Pulwama attack a “conspiracy”. In a tweet, Akhilesh said, “The sacrifices of our Armed Forces should never be questioned. To ask questions of politicians in a democracy is our fundamental right. This government needs to stop pretending to be the Indian Army. Politicians who say they cannot be questioned are dangerous.”

Ram Gopal Yadav had said, “Paramilitary forces are very upset with this government. Jawans were killed to increase votes. I don’t want to say these things at the moment.”