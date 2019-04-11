BJP campaign material at Mumbai firm: Congress wants CBI probe

A DAY after BJP’s campaign material was found at the premises of United Phosphorous Limited (UPL) office at Khar (West) in Mumbai, the state Congress on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into it, alleging that the company, which was given the contract of the Deonar dumping ground, is manufacturing BJP’s campaign material as quid pro quo.

Advertising

On Tuesday, a flying squad of the Election Commission had raided the office, where electronic cards for BJP’s campaign were being assembled. Officials from the chief electoral office said that the returning officer has issued a showcause notice to the company.

Congress state spokesperson Sachin Sawant told mediapersons: “These electronic cards did not have the name of the publisher. They had the pictures of Modi and the armed forces printed on them. It is a grave violation of the model code of conduct. He claimed that in all, cards worth Rs 6 crore were seized.

Sawant said that Pradeep Goyal, brother of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, is an independent director of UPL. “The company had received the Rs 4,500-crore Deonar dumping ground project for disposing solid waste… BJP MP Sanjay Kakade was a partner in (the Deonar project). It establishes business links of the BJP with the company,” he alleged.

“Last year, 40 farmers died while spraying pesticides on cotton crop and nearly 700 were affected in Vidarbha. The government conducted an inquiry and blamed the formulations of pesticides but didn’t take any action against the UPL that prepared the pesticides. The company, as quid pro quo, is now making BJP’s campaign material,” Sawant alleged.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, however, said: “Though my brother is an independent director in the company, the independent director does not have a role in day-to-day functioning of the firm.”

Education Minister Vinod Tawde claimed that no payment has been made as part of the Deonar project, as the Congress led government did not give the land for the project and the contract was terminated. “The owner of the company is a well-wisher of the BJP and might have been trying to do something. But the cards were not distributed to voters…”