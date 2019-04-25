Toggle Menu
BJP bringing in goons and guns for votes: CM Mamata Banerjeehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-bringing-in-goons-and-guns-for-votes-cm-mamata-banerjee-west-bengal-lok-sabha-polls-5693313/

BJP bringing in goons and guns for votes: CM Mamata Banerjee

She promised that her government would prove how big a “scam” demonetisation was.

lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha elections, 2019 lok sabha elections, election news, mamata banerjee, west bengal lok sabha elections
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a roadshow in Burdwan on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was importing guns and goons to secure votes and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping people in converting black money into white.

Addressing a rally in Serampore under Hooghly district, she said, “They (BJP) are using Ram Navami festival as a tool to divide the masses in Bengal… The BJP is importing guns and goons into West Bengal to disturb the environment and create fear among people.”

Click here for more election news

“Modi babu, you may forcibly impose notebandi (demonetisation) on people to convert black money into white and spend it during elections to buy votes, but you can never buy voters in Bengal,” said the TMC chief.

She promised that her government would prove how big a “scam” demonetisation was.

Advertising

Two days ago, Modi had targeted Mamata: “PM’s seat cannot be bought by the money of the Saradha chit fund and Narada scams.” Mamata slammed the BJP for “armed rallies” ahead of the elections.

She appealed to Hindi-speaking people to not shower too much love on Modi as he had “done nothing for” them.

At another rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, she said, “We speak gently, and have sweetness and feeling for others… We love and respect each other. It is my responsibility to ensure that Hindus, Muslims, Adivasis and even the smallest minorities get equal opportunities. The people of Bengal believe in peaceful coexistence, that’s our culture.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress candidate from Lucknow vows to build Vajpayee statue
2 In Modi biopic EC stopped: ‘Obsession in his eyes, real man at helm’
3 What have you done, Priyanka Gandhi asks Modi on his Nehru refrain