BJP bringing in goons and guns for votes: CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was importing guns and goons to secure votes and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping people in converting black money into white.

Addressing a rally in Serampore under Hooghly district, she said, “They (BJP) are using Ram Navami festival as a tool to divide the masses in Bengal… The BJP is importing guns and goons into West Bengal to disturb the environment and create fear among people.”

“Modi babu, you may forcibly impose notebandi (demonetisation) on people to convert black money into white and spend it during elections to buy votes, but you can never buy voters in Bengal,” said the TMC chief.

She promised that her government would prove how big a “scam” demonetisation was.

Two days ago, Modi had targeted Mamata: “PM’s seat cannot be bought by the money of the Saradha chit fund and Narada scams.” Mamata slammed the BJP for “armed rallies” ahead of the elections.

She appealed to Hindi-speaking people to not shower too much love on Modi as he had “done nothing for” them.

At another rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, she said, “We speak gently, and have sweetness and feeling for others… We love and respect each other. It is my responsibility to ensure that Hindus, Muslims, Adivasis and even the smallest minorities get equal opportunities. The people of Bengal believe in peaceful coexistence, that’s our culture.”