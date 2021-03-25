BJP bringing goons from Uttar Pradesh, in saffron clothes, tilak: Mamata Banerjee

Continuing her jibes against the BJP of being an “outsider”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday accused the party of “bringing goons” to West Bengal. Speaking at a rally in Bankura, one of her three meetings there Wednesday, she said, “They are bringing goons from UP on train, buses for Bengal polls. The ones in saffron clothes with tilak on their foreheads, chewing pan masala, they all are goons who have entered Bengal to destroy its culture.”

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in East Midnapore on Wednesday, asking how Mamata could talk about people being “bohiragoto (outsider)” in a land that brought India together under Vande Mataram, the CM said her reference was not to those who have been settled in Bengal for long. “There are many Gujaratis, Rajasthanis staying here.”

She also called Modi “the biggest liar”. “I respected the PM earlier, I still have respect for the chair, but I have never seen a bigger liar. Under his government, tribals, minorities, farmers, everyone has suffered,” Mamata said at Bishnupur. “It is because of the syndicate of Modi, Shah and Adani. They will loot all the money.”

At a rally in Onda, the CM targeted the Modi government over the prices of LPG and fuel. “They have given you rice but how will you cook it? Even the middle-class can’t afford cylinder prices now… Do not bring them to power, gas prices will reach Rs 1,500 (per cylinder).”

Referring to the injury sustained by her in Nandigram, which she has called an attack on her, Mamata said, “With one leg I will hit such a shot that the BJP will be bowled out.”