BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur takes silence vow for ‘hurting patriot sentiments’

Three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he will not be able to forgive BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur “from his heart” for her comments on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, Thakur on Monday began a 21-prahar (63 hours) penitence for hurting the sentiments of “desh bhakts (patriots)”.

She tweeted on Monday afternoon: “Chunavi prakriyon ke uprant ab samay hai chintan manan ka. Is dauran merey shabdon se samast desh-bhakton ko yadi thhes pahunchi hai to mai kshama-prarthi hoon aur sarvajanik jeevan ki maryada ke antargat prayaschit hetu 21 prahar ke maun aur kathor tapasyarat ho rahi hoon (after the elections, it’s time for contemplation. I apologise if my words during electioneering have hurt patriots. In penitence, I am embarking on a 21-prahar maun and tapasya for having crossed the limits of social life).”

Her vow of silence will end 10 am on Thursday, the day the election results are announced.

चुनावी प्रक्रियाओ के उपरान्त अब समय है चिंतन मनन का,

इस दौरान मेरे शब्दों से समस्त देशभक्तों को यदि ठेस पहुंची है तो मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ और सार्वजनिक जीवन की मर्यादा के अंतर्गत प्रयश्चित हेतु 21 प्रहर के मौन व कठोर तपस्यारत हो रही हूं।

हरिः ॐ — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) May 20, 2019

A confidant told The Indian Express she is likely to remain in Bhopal during this period, and may go to the banks of the Narmada during her penitence

Taking a dig at Thakur over her vow, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari tweeted, “21 prahar ka maun aur kathor tapasya! Sau chuhe khakar billi Haj ko chali.”

Reacting to actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s comment that Godse was the first Hindu terrorist, Thakur, 49, had last week said, “Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot. Those who call him a terrorist should look within. They will get a reply in this election.” She had offered a reluctant apology after the BJP asked her to apologise. On Friday, hours before campaigning ended, Modi had said, “It’s a different matter that she has apologised. I will not be able to forgive her from my heart.”

An exit poll for Bhopal seat done by a Hindi TV channel has projected Thakur’s victory over the Congress’s Digvijaya Singh.