‘Congress allying with outfits that wish to divide using religion’: Shah, Rajnath in Assam

Home Minister Amit Shah being presented with a memento during a public rally for the upcoming Assam Assembly Polls, at Margherita in Tinsukia district. (PTI Photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out against the Congress-AIUDF alliance in Assam, saying that each vote they get will lead to the state being “filled” with undocumented migrants.

Addressing two public rallies in Margherita and Nazira, Shah spoke on how the alliance poses a threat to Assam and how the BJP-led government alone can protect the interests of the people of Assam and lead the state on the path of development. He also promised to solve the decades-long flood issue of Assam.

Addressing a public meeting in Margherita, Assam. https://t.co/xAT4osD7td — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 14, 2021

“Each vote that you give to the Congress will actually go to Badruddin Ajmal. And each vote Ajmal gets, he will fill Assam with infiltrators. Which party do you want in power? The one which encourages infiltrators or the one which will weed out infiltrators. The BJP has thrown out infiltrators who were from the Kaziranga [National Park], we have thrown out those who were encroaching upon the land of our Sattras (traditional Vaishnavite monasteries),” Shah said in Nazira.

Assam goes to polls in three phases on March 27, and April 1 and 6. The Congress has tied up with the AIUDF, led by MP and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, and three Left and two regional parties – the BPF and the AGM – to form a “grand alliance” against the BJP.

In Margherita, Shah kept two choices in front of the audience and asked, “Who do you think will be able to work for Assam’s development – Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal and Rahul Gandhi?”

He added, “The Congress will come to you and talk of differences between communities. They will try to divide you as that is their method of politics. We, on the other hand, only believe in Narendra Modi’s idea of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

Shah argued that the Congress has tied up with the Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala, with Badruddin Ajmal in Assam, and with Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui in West Bengal. “The Congress can go to any extent to win votes,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing three election rallies in Assam, too accused the opposition of using religion as a tool to divide people ahead of the polls.

“The BJP does not believe in politics using religion. We are into the politics of humanity for humans,” he said at a rally in Dergaon constituency of Golaghat district. He added that alliances should be forged with an intention to serve the country, not just form governments.

Addressed three elections meetings in Assam today. The people of this North Eastern State have made up their mind to repose their trust in BJP’s model for development and good governance. The BJP is going to form the government once again in the state of Assam. #Assam4BJP pic.twitter.com/vhZULtaAmJ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 14, 2021

Addressing a rally in Biswanath, Singh said the BJP-led government has sealed a major portion of the India-Bangladesh border and installed electronic surveillance along the riverine stretch. “We have sealed the international border in Dhubri. Whatever little stretch is left will be completed after we return to power in Assam,” he added.

With inputs from PTI