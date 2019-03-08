BJP alleges Andhra govt involved in electoral data theft, approaches Election Commission

The BJP unit of Andhra Pradesh on Friday approached the Election Commission over alleged electoral data theft and accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of “subverting all processes to gain undue advantage over political rivals”.

A delegation led by senior party leaders met the officials of the poll panel and expressed concerns of “voters and political parties” in the state. The team also urged the poll watchdog to take “corrective steps” to nullify the undue advantage taken by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“With the active connivance of people in high positions in the Andhra Pradesh government, confidential and secure data of the states’ voters and residents have been leaked to the ruling TDP. This large-scale data theft has not only put the people of the state at great risk but has also given undue advantage to the ruling party,” the saffron party said in a memorandum submitted to the poll panel.

The BJP, in its complaint, also alleged that the ruling TDP had “gained illegitimate access to data like Aadhaar numbers and linked bank accounts and photographs of all voters from the master voter database of Election Commission”.

“After acquiring the public data unauthorizedly, large-scale deletion of voters showing a preference for the Opposition parties in government surveys has been done as a preordained conspiracy,” the complaint read.

The BJP also alleged that a “large number of non-genuine, bogus voters have been added to the electoral rolls with duplicate names and juggling of the names with the connivance of state government officials”.

“The complaints to the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh have not yielded much results as the verification exercise through the revenue officials of the state government has been subverted to favour the TDP,” the delegation said.

The BJP also sought to make changes in the leadership of the state police force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “The Director General of Police (DGP) and a few other high-ranking officers must be sent out of the state during the elections to give confidence to the political parties and the voters that the poll process is free and fair,” the party said.