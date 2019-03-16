BJP approaches EC over Kamal Nath’s meet with ex-BSP MLA

THE BJP on Friday approached the Election Commission of India alleging that former BSP MLA Balveer Singh Dandotiya and his supporters were welcomed into the Congress fold by Chief Minister Kamal Nath in his office at the secretariat in Bhopal.

Accusing the Chief Minister of misusing his official powers by enrolling someone as party member in a government building, a delegation of BJP leaders led by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya met the chief electoral officer and demanded action against him for violation of the model code of conduct.

The meeting between Nath and Dandotiya, the former legislator from Dimni in Morena district, took place on Thursday, the BJP alleged. It submitted a CD of Dandotiya’s interview to television channels in which he said he and his supporters had been called to the secretariat by the Chief Minister to offer Congress membership.

In the same video, the former MLA appealed to the Brahmin community to vote for the Congress in the general elections, which the BJP said was also a violation of the code of conduct that prohibits seeking votes on caste lines.

The opposition party also enclosed a photograph of Nath with Dandotiya and in a memorandum alleged that the Chief Minister had turned the secretariat into party office by conducting election-related meetings there since March 10.

Dandotiya told The Indian Express that he met the Chief Minister in the latter’s office for “some work like everyone else does’’. He said the meeting had nothing to do with politics and that he did not take membership there.

Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza said Dandotiya may have met the Chief Minister in his office but he filled up the membership form at the party office. The BJP is leveling unsubstantiated allegations, she said. “Everyone goes to the secretariat, including BJP MLAs, to meet the Chief Minister. What’s wrong in meeting the Chief Minister in his office,’’ she asked.