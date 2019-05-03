BJP approaches EC again: Kejriwal doubles down on ‘take cash but vote for AAP’ comment

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday reiterated that voters should accept money if it is offered by other political parties, but should vote for AAP.

Advertising

He was speaking at a rally in East Delhi while campaigning for Atishi, the AAP candidate. “They will come again on election night to offer money. Accept the money they are offering you, but cast your vote for jhaadu (AAP’s election symbol)… Nobody will know, tell them that you have voted for them.”

READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting of votes

The Delhi Chief Election Officer’s office had Wednesday served a notice to Kejriwal for making a similar statement based on a complaint by the BJP, which has again approached the CEO.

Advertising

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Vijender Gupta said: “A BJP delegation will meet the CEO to file a complaint against Kejriwal for repeated abetment in bribing voters of Delhi, despite a notice being issued to him.”

Responding to Gupta’s complaint, Kejriwal tweeted: “We are saying take money from other parties and vote for us. So what’s your problem? Does your party also give money? If not, then why are you so troubled?”

Hundreds of residents came out of their homes as the rally passed through Trilokpuri and Shaheen Bagh. Addressing the crowd, Kejriwal said people in East Delhi had wrongly elected Maheish Girri, the incumbent BJP MP, and claimed that he had not visited the area for five years.

READ | Issued notice by EC, CM repeats: Take money from BJP, Congress, vote for AAP

“Now the BJP has fielded (former) cricketer Gautam Gambhir. He has made our country proud by playing well… He will go away to play cricket in London and do commentary in South Africa. But if something happens to you tomorrow, if there is a police issue or an MCD issue, if someone comes to break your house, will you go to London to meet Gambhir?… Let him play cricket, he doesn’t know how to do politics,” Kejriwal said.

He asked voters to elect Atishi as she is someone who lives in the area. “If you knock on her door even at 2 am, she will help you. Atishi has improved studies for your children, now she will look after you and your families… If you vote for the Congress, votes will be divided and (PM Narendra) Modi will win. Vote for whoever you want next time, but to save the nation this time, vote for AAP.”

Voters, meanwhile, seemed divided on their support for the parties, but said AAP has improved civic amenities and unemployment benefits.

Mohammed Shahid (21), a food delivery agent who lives in Trilokpuri, said, “My mother has been to a mohalla clinic and she praised its facilities. AAP has also reduced electricity and water charges… But I think there should also be more job opportunities for young people.”

Trilokpuri resident Vivek Garg (30) added, “When AAP first came to power, they wiped off corruption for some time. Now, things have gone cold. They have made water free and reduced electricity charges, but Modi’s flag is flying high now.”