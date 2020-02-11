BJP trailing in seats Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Singh made provocative statements

Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur addresses an election campaign in New Delhi. (file/PTI Photo) Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur addresses an election campaign in New Delhi. (file/PTI Photo)

In the three Delhi Assembly constituencies in which provocative statements made by Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh at rallies attracted a campaigning ban for the BJP MPs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in both seats by a decent margin.

In Rithala constituency, where Thakur encouraged the crowd at a rally to chant “desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro (gun down traitors)”, BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary is trailing AAP’s Mahinder Goyal by 5,504 votes after 15 rounds of counting.

While in Vikaspuri, where Singh claimed that Shaheen Bagh protestors could “enter homes and rape sisters and daughters”, the BJP candidate is trailing by 18,537 votes. The AAP candidate Mahinder Yadav is in the lead with 62,063 votes to BJP candidate Sanjay Singh’s 43,526 votes after six rounds of counting.

And in Madipur, the constituency in which Singh called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist, the BJP candidate is trailing by 14,326 votes.

The two BJP MPs were initially removed from the party star campaigner list by the Election Commission, making campaigning difficult for them. They were later banned for 72 hours and 96 hours by the poll body after slapping them with showcause notices. Singh again received a 24-hour ban for his terrorist jibe.

Speaking at a rally in Rithala, Thakur led the chanting with “Desh ke gaddaron ko”, and people completed the slogan each time with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

Speaking to The Indian Express later, Thakur said he merely asked people what should be done with traitors of the country. “I just wanted people to say what is to be done with traitors of the country. It could have evoked a response like ‘vote them out’ or ‘throw them out’. But it was the people who reacted so,” he said

While Singh, speaking at a meeting in Vikaspuri, said Delhi will face a “Kashmir-like situation”. He also said protesters at Shaheen Bagh “can enter homes and rape our sisters and daughters”. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh are predominantly women.

“People of Delhi know that the incident that had happened in Kashmir, the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped. Similar incidents continued to happen in Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala. Today, a similar situation has arisen at a place in Delhi (Shaheen Bagh). Lakhs of people gather there. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They can enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them. There’s time today, Modiji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow… People are safe until Narendra Modi is the prime Minister. If someone else takes charge, nobody will feel safe here,” Verma said.

After nearly five hours of counting, the AAP is currently leading in 56 seats, the BJP in 14, and Congress in zero. The halfway mark is 36 in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.

