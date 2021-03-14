Assembly polls 2021: Check out latest BJP candidate list from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal.

While the saffron party said it will be contesting 115 of the 140 seats in Kerala and declared names of 112 candidates, it released the names of 17 nominees in Assam, 63 in West Bengal, and 17 in Tamil Nadu.

In Bengal, one of the contests to keep an eye out for would be Union Minister Babul Supriyo taking on Trinamool Congress heavyweight Aroop Biswas in Tollygunje. The other notable names that the saffron party has fielded include Bengali-film actor Yash Dasgupta, actresses Payel Sarkar and Tanushree Chakraborty, and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee. Former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee, who recently shifted to the saffron camp, will be contesting from Domjur. Rabindranath Bhattacharya, the sitting MLA from Singur who was denied a ticket by the TMC this year, will be fighting from Singur to help the BJP win the seat.

The BJP had earlier released a list of 58 candidates for the first two phases of the election in Bengal.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who was releasing the candidates’ list on Sunday, said in Tamil Nadu, the saffron party would be contesting in 20 Assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state. “While state president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram, senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi,” Singh added.

Coming to Kerala, Singh announced that state BJP chief K Surendran will be contesting from two constituencies -Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta. “While Dr E Sreedharan will contest from the Palakkad Assembly constituency, former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be fighting for the Nemom seat. KJ Alphons will be running from Kanjirappally, Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Dr Abdul Salam from Tirur seat and former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, in Assam, Arun Singh said the BJP will contest in 92 seats, leaving the rest to its allies. Releasing the names of 17 candidates, Singh added that sitting Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will be contesting from the Dharmapur seat.

Former Puducherry Minister P Kannan joins BJP along with his son, in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/jKVhv7pdSh — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Following the declaration of candidates, Singh welcomed former Puducherry Minister P Kannan and his son to the saffron party.