BJP announces names of 11 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls

With this list, the party has announced the names of 367 candidates so far for the upcoming seven phase Lok Sabha elections starting from April 11.

The counting will be held on May 23.

The BJP Friday announced 11 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including three each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The list of 11 names include three candidates each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

The party has earlier nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its candidate from Varanasi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

Party chief Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar.

