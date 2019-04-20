BJP Amravati MLA trolled after condemning Pragya Thakur’s comments on Karkare

BJP Amravati MLA Sunil Deshmukh was trolled on social media from Pragya Singh Thakur’s supporters after his Facebook and Twitter statements condemning Sadhvi’s derogatory comments against Hemant Karkare, who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Advertising

Deshmukh, who had joined BJP a few years ago from Congress wrote on his Facebook page that the party should take strict action against Thakur for the “derogatory” remarks she made against Karkare and also, she should apologise to the nation for insulting the man who had laid down his life for the nation.

While hundreds of people liked and appreciated the stand he took on Facebook, several others trolled him on Twitter.

On Twitter, some BJP supporters asked Deshmukh, “who are you to condemn, you should express it at a proper forum”, “yahan Congress wali nautanki nahi chalegi (the Congress-type drama won’t be tolerated here”, “It will be better if you concentrate on Amravati. Independent candidate captured Amravati from your hand”, “you have nothing to say about her torture in jail”, etc.