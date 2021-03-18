BJP a party of Duryodhan-Dushashan, copying my ‘poriborton’ slogan: Mamata

Calling the BJP a “rotten, corrupt, rioter party”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday accused it of “copying my poriborton slogan”.

“BJP is a rotten, corrupted, rioter party. They are the party of Durjodhon and Dushashan,” Banerjee said on her campaign trail, which Thursday covered Garbeta, Keshiary and Kharagpur of West Midnapore.

Aat Kharagpur, the CM said, “‘Poribortan’ (change) is my slogan; why are you copying Mamata Banerjee? We used this slogan to oust CPM. You may invent a new slogan.”

The TMC chief also asked her party youth workers to remain alert at the polling booths on voting days, and “not accept eatables from strangers as they may be laced with sedatives”.

“I am requesting my workers not to leave the polling booth. When a new machine comes, ask the officials to switch the machine on and off twice. My youth workers work 12 hours in a day. Now they need to work 18 hours in a day because BJP goons will try to rig EVMs. After polling, make teams with separate coloured jerseys to guard the EVMs. While guarding, don’t accept tea and snacks from anyone. It could be mixed with sedatives. If we have to fight against the evil forces, we have to stay careful,” she alerted.

Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said, “One outsider is coming to Bengal, staying at a five-star hotel, eating five-star food and talking about welfare of the poor. He is not only fooling people but also misleading in the name of development. They don’t know the culture of Bengal. They only know divisive politics.”

She also said, “BJP always says, ‘Samne Hari Hari, pichone dakati kori “In front of others, we sing Hari Hari, and behind the veil, they rob)’. But we say, ‘Samne Hari Hari, pichhone manushke pujo kori (In front of others we sing Hari Hari, and behind the veil we worship people).’”

Branding the BJP “a party of rioters”, she said “We don’t want violence, we don’t want bloodshed, and we don’t want the politics of retaliation to enter Bengal. They are blackmailing us in the name of agencies. I would like to tell them today, we will not bow our head before them.”

Terming the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal a “semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”, Mamata Banerjee said, “I believe that in this election there will be a loud and clear message from Bengal against BJP. Bengal will decide the future of our country and will bring ‘paribartan’ (change) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

Mentioning a TMC manifesto promise, Banerjee said, “You will have no tension for the higher education of your children now. They will have Rs 10 lakh in their account for education.”