BJP playing nasty games, we will play fair: Mamata Banerjee

“The BJP is planning to bring goons from all over the country to try and loot votes in Bengal. The EC should seal the borders of the state," the TMC chief added. (File)

Accusing the BJP of playing “nasty games”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the opposition party a “high load virus”.

Addressing a rally in Gopiballavpur of Jhargram district after releasing the TMC’s election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election in the state Banerjee said: “BJP is a high load virus and a political party that is playing all sorts of nasty games. But we will not play nasty… we will play a fair game.”

Banerjee also accused the BJP of plotting the “attack” on her in Nandigram last Wednesday to force her to stay indoors ahead of the elections.

“The BJP wanted to keep me indoors so that I cannot go out and campaign for the TMC. They have injured my leg… CPI(M) have attacked me many times. I have injuries in many parts of my body. They attacked me on my head, they attacked my eyes, stomach, waist. Now, BJP attacked me on my leg. But they can not stop me. I will continue my campaign,” Banerjee said, addressing the rally in a wheelchair.

“Earlier, CPI(M) used to physically attack me, now BJP does the same,” Banerjee alleged, claiming that the “harmads” (goons) of Left have now become “ustads” (ruffians) of BJP.

The CM also demanded a “free and fair” election in the state. “The BJP is planning to bring goons from all over the country to try and loot votes in Bengal. I have definite information. Very soon, we will complain to the Election Commission also. The EC should seal the borders of the state to conduct free and fair election,”the TMC chief added.

Banerjee, who skipped a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of different states on the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, alleged that though she wants to vaccinate people free of cost, the Centre was not allowing her.

“The BJP promised ahead of the Bihar elections that it will vaccinate all people of the state for free, but it did not keep the promise,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that from her party some “traitors who love money” have joined the BJP. “Vote for Trinamool if you want me. I can form the government if my candidates win, else I will not be able to do so,” she said.

With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing rallies in Bengal, Banerjee alleged that law and order in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is in an abysmal state with atrocities against women being perpetrated.

“Today, I have come in pain but after winning, I will come again, walking on two legs,” she added.

With PTI