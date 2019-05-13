BJP wants EC to act against attacks on its candidates

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against attacks on party’s candidates and demanded action against the guilty. The senior BJP leader alleged that West Bengal had turned into a “playground of goondaism under the TMC rule”.

“They (TMC) do not believe in democratic and constitutional values, and that’s why this kind of goondaism is ruling over democracy here. One thing is very clear that Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) arrogance will cease to exist after May 23. That’s why widespread violence and anarchy is prevailing in the state and is evident in every phase of the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

The comments from Naqvi came hours after sporadic incidents of violence marred the sixth phase election in Bengal.

“I salute BJP leaders and workers who are fighting against this to protect democratic values. Yesterday (Saturday) night, one booth level party worker, Ramen Mandal, was killed. Today (Sunday), Bharati Ghosh’s vehicle was stopped and attacked. Party’s state president Dilip Ghosh’s vehicle was also attacked. The TMC is preventing BJP workers and leaders to take part in the election. We have asked the EC to look into this and probe it,” he said.

“But it is unfortunate that the EC has not acted the way a poll panel must act. Maybe the state government here has hijacked the electoral and administrative machinery. We will still urge the EC to conduct repoll in certain booths and take adequate punitive steps against those who are responsible for the violence,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Union minister said the country wanted a permanent and decisive prime minister instead of a contractual one.