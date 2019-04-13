BJD accuses Baijayant Panda of filing false poll affidavit, he denies

Toggle Menu
Panda had quit the party last year after a prolonged showdown, and also resigned as MP. In March, he joined the BJP and is now taking on his former party in Kendrapara.

On Friday, the BJD released a press note accusing Panda of filing a “false election affidavit” in 2014 and “deliberately suppressing his role in and compensation from his family’s business”.

The BJD on Friday accused its former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda of suppressing information in his election affidavit. Panda denied the allegation, saying the party was misrepresenting facts.

On Friday, the BJD released a press note accusing Panda of filing a “false election affidavit” in 2014 and “deliberately suppressing his role in and compensation from his family’s business”. The party alleged that Panda did not mention in his affidavit his role as vice-chairman of a mining company, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA).

It claimed that Panda was “forced” to mention these details in his 2019 election affidavit, after a criminal complaint was filed against him last year for violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. “He has cheated the people of Kendrapara, their trust,” the press note stated.

In a written response to The Indian Express, Panda stated, “They are totally misrepresenting the facts. Even in my last affidavit, all details of my income sources had been included, which is why their case against me had been stayed by court. In this affidavit as well, all details have been included.” Asking why the BJD did not raise such issues earlier, Panda said, “In the last couple of years, they seem to have suddenly found a lot of faults with me. BJD has become a bunch of corrupt, criminal buffoons.”

