Bitter end to bitter campaign as BJP keeps up attack, CM hits back

Even as the polls came to a close Saturday, there seemed to be no end to BJP’s Shaheen Bagh pitch, with MP Parvesh Saheb Singh tweeting that if people have formed long queues in the locality and loudly proclaimed that they are voting for AAP, then the people of Delhi should also come out of their homes and vote for a nationalist party.

Sharing a video message, Singh said, “Today, media channels are saying the same thing I have been saying for a while. People at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and Seelampur — of a particular community — are shouting that they will vote for AAP.”

He alleged the AAP has been arranging biryani for Shaheen Bagh protesters, and as a quid pro quo, they are voting for the party.

BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra tweeted if “they” can vote as one, so can “we”.

Sharing a video of CM Arvind Kejriwal visiting the Hanuman temple on the eve of the polls, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted, “See the truth of political Hanuman bhakt Kejriwal, he took off his shoes and used the same hand to hurl a garland of flowers at God.”

Kejriwal hit back, saying ever since he read the Hanuman Chalisa, BJP leaders had been making fun of him. “Yesterday, I went to the Hanuman temple. Today, a BJP leader says that because of me going there, the temple has become impure. What kind of politics is this? God is of everyone. May God bless everyone, even the people of BJP,” he tweeted.

RSS functionary Ram Lal said those shouting “kagaz nahin dikhayenge” slogans would be defeated in the Assembly polls.

