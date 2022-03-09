Bithoor (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bithoor (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bithoor Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Abhijeet Singh Sanga. The Bithoor seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bithoor ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bithoor Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhijeet Singh BJP 5 Graduate 39 Rs 6,39,79,334 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 50,26,198 ~ 50 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar INC 1 10th Pass 52 Rs 1,03,46,433 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 64,20,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Kiran Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,06,98,137 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Munindra Shukla SP 3 12th Pass 63 Rs 2,41,43,740 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,07,656 ~ 11 Lacs+ Puneet Kumar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 19,10,243 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramesh Singh Yadav BSP 1 Graduate 54 Rs 13,26,81,320 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,15,287 ~ 1 Crore+ Som Nath Pal AAP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 18,01,923 ~ 18 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Bithoor candidate of from Abhijeet Singh Sanga Uttar Pradesh. Bithoor Election Result 2017

bithoor Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhijeet Singh Sanga BJP 10 Graduate 34 Rs 4,42,74,840 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Karan Singh RLD 0 Graduate 62 Rs 88,31,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Munindra Shukla SP 3 12th Pass 58 Rs 1,96,05,232 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,85,250 ~ 9 Lacs+ Neeraj Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 25,46,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 12,10,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Puneet Kumar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 2,68,263 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pushpa Jay Hind Jay Bharat Party 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,06,10,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash Kushwaha BSP 2 Doctorate 58 Rs 7,39,26,664 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 74,42,693 ~ 74 Lacs+ Ravindra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 38,75,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shailendra IND 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 37,24,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shailendri Kushwah Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 83,36,214 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 6,25,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Shashi Devi Voters Party International 0 Graduate 25 Rs 2,60,30,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Rajpoot SHS 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 2,26,069 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishal IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 19,30,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bithoor candidate of from Muneendra Shukla Uttar Pradesh. Bithoor Election Result 2012

bithoor Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Muneendra Shukla SP 3 12th Pass 50 Rs 78,80,975 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 7,19,902 ~ 7 Lacs+ Abhijeet Singh INC 5 Graduate 28 Rs 45,10,277 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajai Pal IND 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 30,15,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anurag Pal BSKP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar RSBP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Awasthi BJP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 7,85,91,507 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 92,50,710 ~ 92 Lacs+ Dr.vijay Narayan Pal RVLP 2 Doctorate 55 Rs 42,80,518 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 11,13,597 ~ 11 Lacs+ Gayatree Devi MD 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 5,82,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Narain IND 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 1,40,22,016 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Aherwar IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Pratap Singh IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 6,37,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Yadav IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 3,21,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Prasad IND 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 66,89,787 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 3,29,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Menka Singh Sengar NCP 0 Literate 34 Rs 16,69,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Niraj Kumar IJP 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 11,14,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash BSP 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 2,84,19,579 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 50,64,280 ~ 50 Lacs+ Ram Singh Rajput IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 23,40,364 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rao Himanshu Singh JD(U) 0 Graduate 32 Rs 12,46,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar AITC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 8,12,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surajan IND 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 16,80,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar JKP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 12,22,333 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Kumar Dwivedi IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 23,71,190 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Vishwakarma IND 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 14,52,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Bithoor Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bithoor Assembly is also given here..