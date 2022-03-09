Bithari Chainpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bithari Chainpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bithari Chainpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Mishra. The Bithari Chainpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bithari Chainpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bithari chainpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Fahim IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 30,28,026 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Agam Kumar Maurya SP 2 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 74,54,184 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ahmad Husain Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 50,50,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alka Singh INC 2 Post Graduate 38 Rs 4,00,16,291 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,852 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ashish Patel BSP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 16,23,94,144 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 13,67,240 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Raghavendra Sharma BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 17,09,91,240 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 3,77,87,258 ~ 3 Crore+ Manoj Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,94,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Pappu Sagar AAP 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Priti Kashyap Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangh Priya IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 4,65,767 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar Singh CPI 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,04,85,042 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 59,925 ~ 59 Thou+ Suresh Giri IND 2 Literate 54 Rs 48,51,005 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 79,626 ~ 79 Thou+ Toufeeq All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 5 Illiterate 41 Rs 1,67,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Bithari Chainpur candidate of from Rajesh Kumar Mishra Uttar Pradesh. Bithari Chainpur Election Result 2017

bithari chainpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh Kumar Mishra BJP 4 8th Pass 47 Rs 18,95,58,870 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 9,26,730 ~ 9 Lacs+ Bhuvneshwar Singh Ittehad-E-Millait Council 0 Graduate 42 Rs 95,46,569 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 27,343 ~ 27 Thou+ Dharmendra Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 9,62,200 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hasrat Ali Peace Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 29,15,033 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Hasan Bhartiya Imaandar Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 22,35,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Shareef RLD 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 35,43,009 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ritik Lokpriya Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 62,22,054 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Srivastava Bharat Kalyan Party 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,63,552 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Pal Singh Yadav SP 2 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 3,93,32,880 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Singh BSP 3 Post Graduate 57 Rs 8,73,44,187 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 49,53,950 ~ 49 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bithari Chainpur candidate of from Virendra Singh Uttar Pradesh. Bithari Chainpur Election Result 2012

bithari chainpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Virendra Singh BSP 2 Post Graduate 47 Rs 3,23,46,535 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Allauddin Khan INC 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 74,70,850 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 4,41,445 ~ 4 Lacs+ Anirudh Pratap Singh IND 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 1,41,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anis Ahmad Khan JKM 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 10,71,970 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bachchu Singh Lodhi BRVP 2 Literate 40 Rs 12,47,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijendra Singh IEMC 2 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,54,954 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Kumar SP 2 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,15,96,863 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dr Maiku Lal Maurya BJP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 3,69,91,950 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 44,15,752 ~ 44 Lacs+ Gendan Lal SSD 0 Literate 48 Rs 19,99,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Janab Alam RLNP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 19,28,128 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Irfan JAN SAMANTA PARTY 0 Not Given 30 Rs 50,600 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd.akram Khan NLP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 28,96,199 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 6,93,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Pramod Kumar Bhaskar RKSP 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Rajrani MADP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 1,34,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 6,01,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 41,11,966 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishi Pal Singh IND 1 Others 44 Rs 31,55,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satender Mohan Semwal IND 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 26,62,189 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 2,88,170 ~ 2 Lacs+ Satya Pal ASP 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 5,68,300 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 3,12,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satyapal IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 1,19,15,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Shanta Lal SHS 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Yadav PECP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 12,20,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Teja Gurjar JKP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 8,46,61,129 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Singh RPD 0 Literate 72 Rs 26,67,704 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Bithari Chainpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bithari Chainpur Assembly is also given here..