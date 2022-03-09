Biswan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Biswan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Biswan Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mahendra Singh. The Biswan seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Biswan ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

biswan Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adarsh AAP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 58,11,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 6,90,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Afzaal Kausar SP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 28,34,707 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 2,58,973 ~ 2 Lacs+ Hashim Ali BSP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 2,31,44,739 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nattharam IND 0 12th Pass 69 Rs 28,64,200 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Verma BJP 3 Graduate 58 Rs 4,48,62,273 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 9,37,634 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ramlakhan Gautam Prajashakti Party Samdarshi 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Riazuddin (Razu) IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 5,52,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahajram IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Salil Seth IND 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 1,61,19,975 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shashikala Verma IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 4,48,62,273 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 9,37,634 ~ 9 Lacs+ Vandana Bharrgava INC 2 Post Graduate 68 Rs 28,75,51,738 ~ 28 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Biswan candidate of from Mahendra Singh Uttar Pradesh. Biswan Election Result 2017

biswan Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahendra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 3,48,80,813 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Afzal Kausar SP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 43,67,711 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jan Alam IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Kumar Verma BSP 1 Graduate 53 Rs 1,88,74,906 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,48,500 ~ 21 Lacs+ Ram Lakhan Gautam All India Pichhada Jan Samaj Party 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 15,500 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 1,05,266 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsanehi IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangita Sharma Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunila IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 13,538 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Biswan candidate of from Rampal Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Biswan Election Result 2012

biswan Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rampal Yadav SP 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,76,04,655 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,51,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Abhinav Bhargav PECP 2 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,88,04,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dataram IND 0 Not Given 36 Rs 14,23,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karim IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 9,47,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Sartaj NCP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 1,33,733 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munna IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 33,200 ~ 33 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Kumar RLM 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 20,75,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nirmal Kumar Verma BSP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,47,96,298 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,55,170 ~ 22 Lacs+ Raj Kumar Jain BJP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 89,30,823 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Rajeev Bajpeyee IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 3,500 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Murti LJP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 3,80,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Kumar IND 0 Not Given 34 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Kumar CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Siyaram JKP 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar RNP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Shankar Mishra INC 0 Graduate 44 Rs 67,17,113 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 3,92,316 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Biswan Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Biswan Assembly is also given here..