Bishrampur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bishrampur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

bishrampur Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Mistri CPI(ML) Red Star 0 Graduate 48 Thirty Lakh+ / Five Thousand+ Anju Singh JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 40 Two Crore+ / Fourteen Lakh+ Asharfi Ram All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 12th Pass 50 Forty Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Brahmdeo Prasad JD(U) 2 12th Pass 43 Eight Crore+ / Fifteen Lakh+ Brajesh Prasad Yadav National Youth Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Fifty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Chandra Shekhar Dubey INC 3 10th Pass 74 Four Crore+ / Twenty Lakh+ Lakshuman Singh IND 0 12th Pass 56 Forty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Madheshwar Kumar Mehta SP 0 12th Pass 31 Twenty-Eight Lakh+ / Ninety-Seven Thousand+ Manoj Kumar Ravi Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 10th Pass 30 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 Masroor Ahmad Khan AAP 1 Doctorate 46 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Naresh Prasad Singh IND 3 12th Pass 56 Fourteen Crore+ / 0 Rajesh Mehta BSP 2 10th Pass 46 Three Crore+ / Five Lakh+ Ram Bachana Ram Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 42 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Ramchandra Chandravanshi BJP 0 12th Pass 72 Two Crore+ / 0 Ramchandra Ram IND 0 10th Pass 54 Five Lakh+ / 0 Salim Ray IND 0 Graduate 55 Five Lakh+ / 0 Satish Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate 31 One Crore+ / Eighty Lakh+ Sundar Sah IND 2 Literate 50 Sixty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Vijay Ram IND 0 5th Pass 36 Seven Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

