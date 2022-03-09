Bisauli (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bisauli (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bisauli (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kushagra Sagar. The Bisauli (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bisauli (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashutosh Maurya Alias Raju SP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 30,47,93,053 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gautam Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Prakash Arya Sanyukt Samajwadi Dal 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 46,498 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaypal Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 51,06,077 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 18,20,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Kushagra Sagar BJP 1 12th Pass 31 Rs 2,79,17,543 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 77,00,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ Pragya Yashoda INC 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 11,08,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rekha Chandra Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 85,60,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 81,55,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

bisauli (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kushagra Sagar BJP 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 15,38,795 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashutosh Mourya Alias Rajoo SP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 5,29,58,608 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Prakash Arya Sanyukt Samajwadi Dal 0 Literate 33 Rs 14,124 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagveer Prajashakti Party Samdarshi 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 10,07,099 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km.yashoda Jan Adhikar Manch 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Major Kailash Sagar BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,96,76,659 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Surendra IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,37,13,145 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,91,120 ~ 2 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bisauli (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashutosh Morya Urf Raju SP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 2,86,55,526 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Anil Kumar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar JKP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 18,34,154 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Sarvesha Devi IND 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maha Veer Singh IND 1 8th Pass 0 Rs 66,50,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Major Kailash Sagar BJP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 91,70,954 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Munendra Bharti PECP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 10,29,250 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Priti Sagar Urf Pushpa Rani BSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,81,25,956 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 21,50,019 ~ 21 Lacs+ Rajaram Kori INC 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,23,59,787 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,53,162 ~ 10 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 41,90,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Siya Ram Kisan Sena 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 12,34,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tara Wati RLM 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 97,58,261 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vedpal RNP 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 8,85,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

