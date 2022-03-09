Bisalpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bisalpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bisalpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Agyash Ramsaran Verma. The Bisalpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bisalpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bisalpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anis Ahmed Khan Phool Babu BSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 5,27,22,129 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bheemsen Sharma CPI 1 10th Pass 57 Rs 11,95,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharampal Gangwar AAP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 2,23,35,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Divya Gangwar SP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 12,50,61,551 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Girish Shrivastava Naitik Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 25,72,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Singh Kushwaha Jan Adhikar Party 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 47,29,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nitin Pathak IND 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 84,60,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar IND 2 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram Mathur Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 33,60,846 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Chandra Arvind IND 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 3,50,96,139 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Sabka Dal United 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 23,93,655 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ Shikha Pandey INC 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 19,42,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Shukla IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 13,11,566 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 1,15,667 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vivek Kumar Verma BJP 4 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,05,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Bisalpur candidate of from Agyash Ramsaran Verma Uttar Pradesh. Bisalpur Election Result 2017

bisalpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Agyash Ramsaran Verma BJP 7 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 1,07,37,600 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Anis Ahmad Khan INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 3,27,27,482 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 11,25,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Bheemsen CPI 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deshraj Verma IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 77,93,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Divya BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 33,30,04,301 ~ 33 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal Mishra IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramratan Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 3,50,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Kishor Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 16,02,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bisalpur candidate of from Agys Ramsaran Verma Uttar Pradesh. Bisalpur Election Result 2012

bisalpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Agys Ramsaran Verma BJP 5 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 73,03,190 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Anis Ahmad Khan Alias Phoolbabu INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 2,14,08,465 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,50,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Devswaroop JD(U) 0 Graduate 40 Rs 92,50,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mu. Sabir AITC 2 8th Pass 47 Rs 94,00,000 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Naresh Pratap Singh IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 23,26,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Gangwar BSP 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,20,11,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Rajeshwari IND 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 6,64,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramratan RLM 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 6,64,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kanaujiya SP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 2,39,31,300 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrikrishn Lal Arya JKP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 35,04,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Bisalpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bisalpur Assembly is also given here..