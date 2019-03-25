Tripura CM Biplab Deb warns people against ‘majboor’ government

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Monday took a jibe at the Congress, saying ‘majboor sarkars’ (helpless governments) like those of Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar or I K Gujral turned India bankrupt. Addressing a rally in Ambassa of Dhalai district, Deb, in an oblique reference to the Congress party, said India knows who wants a ‘majboor sarkar’ and appealed people to vote for BJP.

Advertising

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave India a ‘majboot sarkar’ (strong government). A strong government is one which doesn’t have any helplessness. Everyone in India knows who want a helpless government now,” Deb said.

He also said that BJP will win both Lok Sabha seats of Tripura and the opposition candidates will have their security deposit confiscated. “Candidates of opposition political parties are contesting for their own benefits, not for health, poverty alleviation or such reasons,” the CM said.

Click here for more election news

Meanwhile, Congress candidate for West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency Subal Bhowmik Monday submitted his nomination before District Magistrate Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme and said he is confident of victory in the polls. Trinamool Congress candidate Mamon Khan also submitted nomination paper today.

Speaking to reporters after submitting nomination paper here, Congress candidate Bhowmik said he is confident of victory since BJP has frustrated people with its misrule in last five years. “We are in the Opposition and have nothing to offer to people. But they have joined us spontaneously in a rally before submitting nomination paper today. We are confident of victory,” Bhowmik said.

Pradesh Congress president Pradyot Kishore said many people serving as ministers, MLAs in Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government and BJP Mandal Presidents are in talks with Congress. “They will say BJP ki Jai but will vote for Congress. People are frustrated with BJP. They have fulfilled none of their promises”, Pradyot said.

BJP candidate Rebati Mohan Tripura, IPFT supremo and candidate NC Debbarma along with candidates of some other regional parties submitted nomination papers in East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency.

Trinamool Congress staged their candidate only in West Tripura constituency this year. TMC candidate Mamon Khan said he is confident of good results since BJP has shown its true colours by misrule in last five years. He also criticized Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman for raising allegedly racial slogans when he called for ‘Poila Jati Ulo Party’ (First Jaati, party later) during his opposition of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats with 25,98,290 voters scheduled to exercise their adult franchise rights on April 11 and April 18 at West Tripura and East Tripura Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. Parliament elections would be held in the state in two phases this year.