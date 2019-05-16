BJP will breach Mamata’s Bengal fortress by winning at least 23 Lok Sabha seats: Biplab Deb

After addressing a series of poll campaigns in West Bengal, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Wednesday claimed that the BJP would win at least 23 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. “I campaigned in 13 constituencies of West Bengal and I feel BJP will win in at least 23 seats there,” Deb told a press conference here this evening.

Deb, who is also state president of the saffron party, accused the Trinamool Congress of attacking BJP supporters out of political bankruptcy.

However, the BJP leader said his party wasn’t permitted to hold roadshows and public meetings on political grounds by Trinamool Congress.

He also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of deliberately inciting her party cadres to assault BJP workers and demanded the Election Commission to take necessary steps for free and fair elections.

Reacting to Deb’s allegations, Tripura Trinamool Congress president Ashish Lal Singha said Mamata Banerjee’s TMC would win in all Lok Sabha seats of Bengal.

“These are tall claims with no real basis. Trinamool Congress will win in all seats. Biplabbabu will see the real data on May 23,” Singha said.