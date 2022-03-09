Bindki (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bindki (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bindki Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Karan Singh Patel. The Bindki seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bindki Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhimanyu Singh INC 1 Graduate 40 Rs 18,24,63,630 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganga Vishun CPI 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Kumar Singh Jaiki Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 6,96,28,758 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,35,52,200 ~ 2 Crore+ Laxmi Sagar Jan Adhikar Party 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 3,57,38,465 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Pal Kewat Desh Bachao Party 1 10th Pass 47 Rs 71,91,053 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 4,90,534 ~ 4 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar AAP 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 12,85,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar Dayal SP 5 12th Pass 51 Rs 3,64,90,744 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Roshani Rajpoot Sabka Dal United 0 Graduate 28 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivbali IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 5,88,85,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,86,585 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sushil Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 38 Rs 43,24,414 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

bindki Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Karan Singh Patel BJP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,92,70,562 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhimanyu Singh INC 0 Graduate 36 Rs 16,25,89,720 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Acharya Subhash Chandra Tripathi Akhil Bhartiya Swarajya Dal 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 8,06,644 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarjeet Singh Jansewak Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 17,71,04,567 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mubarak Ali Fauji Janta Party 0 Graduate 27 Rs 3,50,640 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Rambabu Jay Hind Jay Bharat Party 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 16,07,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar Dayal SP 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,29,55,602 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rita Devi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,54,31,562 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Sewalal Sonkar IND 2 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 70,00,733 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Shaheen Hasan RLD 4 Graduate 59 Rs 6,95,50,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdev Prasad BSP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 4,98,83,749 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bindki Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukhadev Prasad Verma BSP 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 1,27,34,246 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhimanyu IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 4,07,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amar Singh AD 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 11,83,359 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gangeshwar ABHM 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 14,08,370 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 7,65,560 ~ 7 Lacs+ Haji Rafi Ahmed INC 2 Graduate 42 Rs 6,95,43,696 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 3,24,90,927 ~ 3 Crore+ Jay Kumar BKD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 90,04,084 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Bahadur SP 1 8th Pass 46 Rs 45,95,152 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 3,63,330 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mobin Khan IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 50,93,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandkishor IJP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 21,03,500 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh Patel BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 65,03,588 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 18,58,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Singh Lodhi Advocate RSBP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 3,06,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Tiwari IND 0 Illiterate 58 Rs 10,16,679 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambahadur LJP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 13,87,545 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar Tiwari IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,70,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

