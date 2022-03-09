Bilsi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bilsi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bilsi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pt. Radha Krishan Sharma. The Bilsi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bilsi ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bilsi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ankit Chauhan INC 2 Graduate 30 Rs 1,00,33,917 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 46,27,852 ~ 46 Lacs+ Chandra Prakash Maurya SP 2 Post Graduate 28 Rs 1,26,93,458 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deenanath IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 17,32,492 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra AAP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 3,05,97,200 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 11,95,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Harish Chandra BJP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,16,01,444 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,01,747 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kishor Kumar Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 13,77,542 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Mamta Shakya BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,33,94,903 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,27,190 ~ 31 Lacs+ Mir Hadi Ali Alias Babar Miyan Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 93,71,355 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajaram Shakya IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 8,99,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Kumar Mishra Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 92,92,858 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Veer Pal Singh Rashtriya Parivartan Dal 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 3,81,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Bilsi candidate of from Pt. Radha Krishan Sharma Uttar Pradesh. Bilsi Election Result 2017

bilsi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pt. Radha Krishan Sharma BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 3,41,03,148 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Singh Rashtravadi Pratap Sena 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,98,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrabhan Singh IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 7,75,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fakir Chandra Maurya IND 1 12th Pass 60 Rs 4,65,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Faqrudden IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 3,75,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Musarrat Ali Bittan BSP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 10,49,66,717 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Gulati IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 10,91,469 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,630 ~ 1 Thou+ Rajendra Singh IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rizwan Ali Jan Adhikar Manch 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 22,13,023 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 18,18,541 ~ 18 Lacs+ Satpal Singh IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 13,60,928 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimal Krishan Agarwal Alias Pappi SP 6 12th Pass 57 Rs 8,51,26,535 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bilsi candidate of from Musarrat Ali Bittan Uttar Pradesh. Bilsi Election Result 2012

bilsi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Musarrat Ali Bittan BSP 2 8th Pass 40 Rs 1,82,88,199 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kishor (advocate) RLM 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 20,84,060 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ Asharam Jatav IJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 21,67,882 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Pal Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 33,50,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 7,23,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Naveen Goswami SHS 0 Not Given 29 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Chand Sharma JKP 7 Graduate 46 Rs 1,88,12,858 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,05,256 ~ 24 Lacs+ Rajjan Ali RLNP 0 Literate 63 Rs 8,13,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Narayan IND 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 10,35,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Gupta JD(U) 1 10th Pass 31 Rs 8,31,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjiv Kumar Singh AD 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 1,14,38,203 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Seema Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 12,86,564 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Pal Singh Tomar MD 8 12th Pass 46 Rs 31,99,218 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Teerath Prasad Mourya IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 19,22,012 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar IEMC 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 43,000 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimal Krishna Agarwal SP 5 12th Pass 48 Rs 8,10,98,746 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Bilsi Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bilsi Assembly is also given here..