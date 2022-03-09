Bilhaur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bilhaur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bilhaur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bhagwati Prasad. The Bilhaur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bilhaur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arkeshwar Sahai IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 1,88,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhu Singh Gautam BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 92,42,396 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohit Sonkar BJP 3 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 85,34,168 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Monu Babu Voters Party International 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rachna Singh SP 5 12th Pass 25 Rs 79,86,201 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Ramdas IND 0 Not Given 52 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra AAP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 1,93,62,759 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 56,00,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ Shravan Kumar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 5,84,920 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Udan Lal IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 9,67,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Rani INC 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,02,33,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,83,807 ~ 29 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Bilhaur Sc candidate of from Bhagwati Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Bilhaur (sc) Election Result 2017

bilhaur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwati Prasad BJP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 3,94,15,991 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baburam Voters Party International 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,76,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar BSP 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 6,44,29,572 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 63,73,545 ~ 63 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,02,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narpat Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 2,12,549 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Avatar Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 93,97,310 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar Beriya SP 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 1,86,94,051 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,13,649 ~ 24 Lacs+ Subhash Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 23,70,800 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bilhaur Sc candidate of from Aruna Kumari Uttar Pradesh. Bilhaur (sc) Election Result 2012

bilhaur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aruna Kumari SP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 59,58,561 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amar Natha Gautam IND 1 8th Pass 40 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 40,500 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhikham Prasad IND 0 Literate 55 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indresh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar BSP 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,29,92,854 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Munnalal Diwakar LJP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 10,16,969 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Sonker BJP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 17,38,042 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ramesh Chandra AD 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 6,47,373 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramlakhan Gautam INC 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 63,02,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ramsanehi Kamal BSKP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 12,12,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Reetu Sonker RLM 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivkaran IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar JKP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 21,10,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Pal Advocate IND 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 14,21,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vivek Ranjan IND 0 Post Graduate 27 Nil / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

