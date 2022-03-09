Bilgram Mallanwan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bilgram Mallanwan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

bilgram mallanwan Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashish Kumar Singh (Ashu) BJP 1 Doctorate 41 Rs 2,10,95,393 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,39,386 ~ 5 Lacs+ Brijesh Kumar Verma SP 2 Graduate 44 Rs 4,79,17,757 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 47,67,495 ~ 47 Lacs+ C. K. Singh IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 4,50,90,510 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 17,88,920 ~ 17 Lacs+ Deepak Kumar AAP 2 Graduate 37 Rs 1,63,00,090 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Deepika Suman IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 42,05,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Krishna Kumar Singh BSP 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 28,29,67,677 ~ 28 Crore+ / Rs 2,18,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Madhuri Singh Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 32,41,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 28,94,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shabnum Attri IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 28,28,268 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Mohan Pandey Satya Bahumat Party 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 81,500 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonika Verma IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 4,79,17,793 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 47,67,495 ~ 47 Lacs+ Subhash Pal INC 10 Graduate 48 Rs 1,85,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,73,359 ~ 36 Lacs+ Vimla Devi IND 0 12th Pass 76 Rs 38,53,685 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bilgram mallanwan Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brijesh Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 1,20,38,185 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,09,036 ~ 40 Lacs+ Abhai Shanker Shukla BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 61,11,728 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind RLM 1 Graduate 38 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmagya Mishra INC 2 Literate 65 Rs 1,99,01,468 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dinesh AITC 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar Singh (satish Verma) SP 1 Graduate 45 Rs 3,36,87,044 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,97,452 ~ 15 Lacs+ Mahendra Singh BKrD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 3,45,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mishri Lal NAP 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 6,11,200 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 4,000 ~ 4 Thou+ Radhey Shyam Kanaujia KrSaP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 7,23,089 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Raja Ashok Singh IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh JKP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 36,36,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 3,70,921 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar LJP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 39,16,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shive Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 2,99,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ Subhash Chandra IND 1 12th Pass 29 Rs 2,70,350 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Pal PECP 2 Graduate 37 Rs 15,49,941 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 35 ~ Vidya Ram Verma JD(U) 0 Graduate 63 Rs 1,03,02,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

