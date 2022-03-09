Bilaspur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bilaspur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bilaspur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Baldev Singh Aulakh. The Bilaspur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bilaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarjeet Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 3,53,82,571 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 74,00,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ Baldev Singh Aulakh BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 3,69,03,439 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,36,602 ~ 1 Crore+ Boopram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 42 Rs 38,01,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 3,65,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Harjeet Singh IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 57,40,963 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Jagdish Saran Patel JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 94,16,592 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 16,79,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Krishan Kant Parmeshwari IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 8,15,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Om Radheshyam Lodhi IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 26,80,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramautar Kashyap BSP 0 Literate 56 Rs 5,15,21,500 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 37,86,409 ~ 37 Lacs+ Sanjay Kapoor INC 2 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 8,87,37,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 70,65,000 ~ 70 Lacs+

bilaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baldev Singh Aulakh BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,98,61,454 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,45,142 ~ 30 Lacs+ Harender Singh Labour Party of India (V.V. Prasad) 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 52,90,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Makdoom Ahmed IND 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 7,95,253 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Pradeep Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 14,16,27,419 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 19,59,677 ~ 19 Lacs+ Sanjay Kapoor INC 1 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 6,12,82,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 21,67,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Santosh Sharma RLD 1 Graduate 45 Rs 2,05,55,007 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,89,398 ~ 4 Lacs+ Satya Prakash IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,12,274 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahid Husain Khan Peace Party 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,13,68,465 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,75,000 ~ 22 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bilaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjay Kapoor INC 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 4,84,18,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 45,16,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ Abdul Kadar LPI(V) 0 Literate 37 Rs 4,01,475 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amrish Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 66,95,269 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 7,13,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Babbu Shah IND 0 Literate 29 Rs 8,55,551 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Beena Bhardwaj SP 1 Graduate 55 Rs 1,86,72,020 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,65,605 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dev Karan JKP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 79,22,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jwala Prasad BJP 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 1,10,54,230 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,89,828 ~ 4 Lacs+ Parvej Ali RLM 1 Literate 53 Rs 1,28,19,114 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rayees Beg IJP 0 Literate 57 Rs 25,66,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Salamat Shah IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 9,36,694 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahid Hussain Khan MD 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 97,97,575 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 16,31,205 ~ 16 Lacs+ Shamsuddin IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 1,80,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharif Ahmad NNP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Waseem Hasan PECP 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 9,90,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

