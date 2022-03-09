Bilari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bilari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bilari Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Mohd. Faeem. The Bilari seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bilari Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 3,01,45,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,57,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Kalpana Singh INC 0 Literate 59 Rs 1,19,55,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Khalid Zaman All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 3,30,97,277 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mohammad Faheem Irfan SP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 4,56,59,179 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmeshwar Lal BJP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 12,20,43,487 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 86,62,201 ~ 86 Lacs+ Prakash Chandra AAP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 81,40,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shakil Ahamad Sabri Peace Party 1 10th Pass 70 Rs 52,52,510 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

bilari Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohd. Faeem SP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 2,82,08,643 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anandi IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 12,24,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar RLD 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 2,30,89,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Arif Husain Peace Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 67,21,828 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Sharma IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 1,40,75,758 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 48 Rs 42,39,900 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohd Mohsin Kamal IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 29,70,770 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratanpal IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 27,03,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishipal Singh BSP 2 Graduate 50 Rs 10,95,96,979 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,56,976 ~ 1 Crore+ Suresh Chandra BJP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 1,69,47,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,50,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Vijay Singh Bharatiya Momin Front 0 Literate 35 Rs 20,18,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Waseem Ahmad IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 2,60,00,514 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 84,69,339 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bilari Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mhd. Irfan SP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,99,26,989 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhavar Singh JD(U) 0 Graduate 36 Rs 2,44,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Digvijay Singh RLD 0 Graduate 31 Rs 92,92,514 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaiprakash RLM 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 11,11,176 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhan Singh Saini BSP 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,06,11,808 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Neeraj Solanki VAJP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Yadav RPD 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 5,66,31,732 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 18,04,732 ~ 18 Lacs+ Rajesh Singh Yadav MD 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,76,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Singh KSJP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 15,20,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakil Ahmad Sabri PECP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 19,03,981 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamshad Husain BC 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar BJP 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 97,08,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Veer Singh SSAD 0 Literate 28 Rs 8,12,833 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishal Saxena IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 33,11,500 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

