Bikapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bikapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bikapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shobha Singh Chauhan. The Bikapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bikapur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Yadav INC 6 12th Pass 37 Rs 3,01,50,668 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 38,30,184 ~ 38 Lacs+ Amit Singh Chauhan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,19,79,411 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,85,652 ~ 12 Lacs+ Bhupendra Pratap IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 34,12,859 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Disha Patel Apana Dal Balihari Party 1 Graduate 31 Rs 97,76,129 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Firoz Khan SP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 6,60,39,409 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hajari Lal Rashtriya Bhagidari Party 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,18,38,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,55,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Jang Bahadur Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 23,42,700 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Madhu Dwivedi CPI 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 18,21,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ Raj Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 1,52,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil BSP 3 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,51,31,337 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,88,105 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 77,72,806 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+

bikapur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shobha Singh Chauhan BJP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,64,68,986 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Alok Dwivedi RLD 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 32,18,254 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 2,68,409 ~ 2 Lacs+ Anand Sen SP 7 12th Pass 53 Rs 4,47,53,183 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 9,31,795 ~ 9 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Adarshwaadi Congress Party 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 5,71,052 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Azaharuddin Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Graduate 25 Rs 5,72,346 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dasrath Kumar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 45,62,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh BSP 13 12th Pass 49 Rs 3,47,34,553 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 44,00,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ Juver Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 10,15,555 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra IND 3 8th Pass 57 Rs 2,49,97,471 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,16,987 ~ 19 Lacs+ Ram Janak Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 3,38,550 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bikapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mitrasen SP 19 12th Pass 78 Rs 73,57,031 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 58,122 ~ 58 Thou+ Amar Nath S/0 Ram Kuber PMSP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 87,23,617 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amar Nath LPSP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anilkumar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 1,52,57,346 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,65,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ Arunima Tiwari IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 16,21,350 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 11,326 ~ 11 Thou+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dev Prasad MwSP 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 6,15,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmraj LJP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Firozkhanurfgabbar BSP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 75,26,936 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guru Prasad JAN NAYAK DAL 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 71,000 ~ 71 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harsh Singh NCP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 10,99,800 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendrasingh PECP 25 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,37,55,032 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,25,59,360 ~ 2 Crore+ Manish Kumar Panday IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mansha Ram MADP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 61,000 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Munnasinghchauhan RLD 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 2,70,21,071 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash JKP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 6,22,935 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar HD 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ Ravi Kant SJP(R) 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,14,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Dubey SHS 0 Graduate 42 Rs 34,92,801 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar AITC 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 1,16,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 6,46,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

