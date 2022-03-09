Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bijnor Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Suchi. The Bijnor seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Bijnor candidate of from Suchi Uttar Pradesh. Bijnor Election Result 2017

bijnor Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suchi BJP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 1,00,39,039 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Begraj Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 31,99,694 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Singh Bharatiya Momin Front 1 10th Pass 52 Rs 41,02,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gaurav Kumar Dhiman Gareeb Kranti Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 5,28,773 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parvez Aqil All India Minorities Front 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,04,992 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rafeeq Ahmad IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 26,22,700 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,66,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Singh RLD 0 Graduate 39 Rs 4,13,41,116 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 24,75,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Rashid Ahmad BSP 5 Literate 56 Rs 3,13,20,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Ruchi Vira SP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 14,50,52,196 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bijnor candidate of from Kunvar Bharatendra Uttar Pradesh. Bijnor Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Bijnor Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bijnor Assembly is also given here..